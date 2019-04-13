|
Charles J. Williams Sr.
Sunrise 03/31/39 Sunset 04/13/17
You Never Said
Goodbye
You never said
I'm leaving
You never said
goodbye.
You were gone
before I knew it,
And only God
knew why.
A million times
I needed you,
A million times I cried.
If love alone could have saved you,
You never would have died.
In life I loved you dearly,
In death I love you still.
In my heart you hold a place,
That no one could ever fill.
It broke my heart to lose you,
But you didn't go alone
For part of me went with you,
The day God took you home.
Love Always,
Wife Georgianna, Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren