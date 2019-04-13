Resources
Charles J. Williams Sr.

Charles J. Williams Sr. In Memoriam
Charles J. Williams Sr.

Sunrise 03/31/39 Sunset 04/13/17



You Never Said

Goodbye

You never said

I'm leaving

You never said

goodbye.

You were gone

before I knew it,

And only God

knew why.

A million times

I needed you,

A million times I cried.

If love alone could have saved you,

You never would have died.

In life I loved you dearly,

In death I love you still.

In my heart you hold a place,

That no one could ever fill.

It broke my heart to lose you,

But you didn't go alone

For part of me went with you,

The day God took you home.

Love Always,

Wife Georgianna, Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren
