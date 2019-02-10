|
|
Charles Joseph Kruger
Harrington Park - Charles Joseph Kruger, AKA Charlie Kruger, 60 years old, of Harrington Park, Rahway and other splendid and seedy places, passed into Paradise, February 5th, 2019. He was a poet, unique personality, genius, comedian, inventor and most importantly Christian, father and husband. He had incredible patience and style. He is survived by his sons, whom he loved raising, Charlie Jack and Jacob Jubilee and his wife and love of his life, Anne, his rottweiler, best sweetheart, Pickles the Wonder Dog and black cat Boo Radley. He had a brother, William Kruger, sister, Kathleen Miley (Alan), his mother, Madeline Kruger, sister-in-law, Jennifer Arbolino, brothers-in-law, John Arbolino (Maija) and Philip Arbolino (Phyllis) and many loving cousins, friends, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Charles Kruger and loving uncles and aunts. He had many fascinating interests and worked hard at doing and being his best. He attended Miskatonic University studying the paranormal and had varied jobs, but his most focused careers were acting, writing and owning The Funny Farm, a wholesale greenhouse. He loved his family completely and was a wise, thoughtful, faithful, reasonable, kick-butt man. There is a memorial service at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 31 Lynn Street, Harrington Park, NJ 07640, at 1:00, Saturday, February 16, 2019. www.compassionatenj.com