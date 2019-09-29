|
|
Charles Kennis
Lanoka Harbor - Charles Kennis of Lanoka Harbor, NJ passed away suddenly on September 24, 2019 at the age of 77. He was a lifelong New Jersey resident. Born in Hackensack and raised in South Hackensack, he was a graduate of Hackensack High School and Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck. He also served in the U.S. Army with a tour of duty in Vietnam. Charlie was a homebuilder throughout his life and built many homes in Lacey Township for the last 47 years. He also served on the Lacey Board of Education for nine years.
Charlie was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Ann Kennis, his sister, Mary Ann, and his son, Gary. He is survived by his wife, Marion, son, Steven, and his dear grandchildren, Trey and Keira. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Margaret McCloud, and her children, Shawn McCloud and Kristin Renkin and their families.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Riggs Funeral Home, North Route 9, Forked River, NJ. Interment was private.