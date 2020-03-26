|
|
Charles "Charlie" Kloeber
Oradell - Charles "Charlie" Kloeber, of Oradell, was embraced by the lord on March 25, 2020 at the age of 80. Charlie was an icon in Oradell; he proudly served the community for over 74 years helping operate his family's seasonal flowers and plant business that they started in 1946. Charlie loved his town and all of its residents, every holiday season families gathered to pick out Christmas trees, every spring they came to pick out flowers to plant in their garden, and every fall they would pick out mums and the best pumpkin for their jack-o-lanterns. An avid sponsor of many clubs and organizations in town, he was always proud to support the community in any way he could.
He is survived by his beloved children, Colonel Kimberly Kloeber, Charles Leonard Kloeber IV, and Jeffrey Neil Kloeber. Longtime friend of Kristen Boutte. Dear brother of Kathryn Dawson and her husband Walter. Cherished grandfather of Ava Kloeber, and uncle of Tracy and Walter. Charlie's friendship, service, and generosity will be greatly missed by all in the community and all who knew him.
Due to the current global health crisis, all services will be held privately. The family would like to invite the community to stand along the roads of the procession, while still practicing social-distancing, and give Charlie one last wave and salute as he passes through the town. The procession will begin from Basralian Funeral Home down to Maple Avenue then up Ridgewood Avenue and turning onto Kinderkamack Road heading north towards the cemetery on Sunday, March 29th approximately leaving the funeral home around 11:30AM. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Charlie's honor to the Oradell Fire Department, 335 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ 07649.