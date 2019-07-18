|
Charles L. Burrhus, Jr.
Rutherford - Charles L. Burrhus Jr., "Buck" 85, a true Rutherfordian, passed away Saturday, June 29th, 2019 with his wife Jackie by his side.
For 30 yrs. Charles owned Bucks Service on Union Ave in Rutherford. A member of the Elks Lodge 547. Previous President of the Rutherford Tax Payers Association, Rutherford Fire Dept. #1, President of the Nights of Fire Motorcycle Club and driver for Star Fish.
Charles was a member of the Grace Episcopal Church in Rutherford. He was part of the Vestry and developed the Memorial Garden in Grace Episcopal Church, where he will be laid to rest.
Charles "Buck" is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Jackie (nee Kramer), children; Judith Burrhus Barnett (Shawn), Charles L. Burrhus III, Sheryl Burrhus Sori (Mike), Steven Burrhus (Mila), Grandchildren; Greg, Juliann, John, Michael, Chad, Chris, Shannon, Brittany, Steven, and 6 great-grandchildren. Siblings, Mary Burrhus Peters and Katherine Burrhus Goodwin. Predeceased are his parents, Charles L. Burrhus Sr., Mildred (nee Pugh) Burrhus and grandson Brian Sori.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10 am at Grace Episcopal Church, 128 W. Passaic Ave, in Rutherford.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
