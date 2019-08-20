|
|
Charles L. Cocozzo
East Rutherford - Charles L. Cocozzo, of East Rutherford, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born on June 11, 1927 in East Rutherford. Charles served in the United States Armed Forces during WWII. He worked for Becton Dickinson for 46 years and was a parishioner at St. Joseph's Church. Charles loved to spend time with his family and friends, especially the "Tuesday Club", listening to music and watching sports, his favorite teams were the Cincinnati Reds and NY Giants. He was known for his sense of humor, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Cocozzo (Montagna). Loving father of Rose Anne Plosia and her husband Jesse, Charles C. Cocozzo and his wife Therese, John Cocozzo and his wife Meredith and Mamie Cocozzo. Cherished grandfather of Olivia Cocozzo. Dear brother of Ginger Tausenfreund and the late Joseph Cocozzo, Carmine Cocozzo, Olympia Kroll, and Nancy Mirandy. Caring uncle of many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 9:30 AM. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lyndhurst. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.