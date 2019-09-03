|
Charles, M. Bobrowski
Bloomingdale - Charles, M. Bobrowski, 74, of Bloomingdale, NJ on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Beloved husband of 34 years to Lois J. (Feakes) Bobrowski. Born in Paterson, he was the son of the late Joseph and Geneviève (Wloch) Bobrowski. A Navy veteran, Charles was employed as a foreman in the gas department for PSE & G in Oakland, NJ. An avid archer, he was a member of the Wo-Pe-Na Archers of Clifton, NJ. Also surviving are two sons, Charles and Christopher W. Murphy (wife, Trudy), one daughter, Marianne Murphy Wall (husband, Thomas) and one sister, Janis Glowatch. Predeceased by a son, JT Murphy in 1998, Four grandchildren also survive, a grandson he helped raise, Jackson Murphy Burfitt and Christopher J. and Corynn Murphy and Melissa Wilson. A memorial service is planned for a later date. (richardsfuneralhome.com)