Charles M. Murtaugh
Hawthorne - Murtaugh, Charles M., age 89, of Hawthorne passed on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Born in the Bronx, he raised his family in Ridgewood New Jersey, co-owned Ridge Type Service with his wife in Hawthorne, and retired to Ft. Myers FL, returning to Hawthorne after his wife's passing.
Charles proudly served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War, where he was indoctrinated by a general from Wright-Patterson AFB into an elite Russian Language program at Syracuse along with 80 men who represented the highest IQ of the United States military at the time. He was a past President of the Sons of the American Revolution Chapter in Florida. As a member of the Citizens of Ridgewood, he was instrumental in the purchase of the park by George Washington Middle School, now known as Citizens Park — a commemorative plaque bears his name.
Charles was such a character: incredibly entertaining, sharp witted, and so much fun to chat with! Often called Good Time Charlie, he fooled many into believing he was Rodney Dangerfield. He was an avid golfer, boater and especially enjoyed leisure time spent with friends and family. His unique sense of humor will be remembered and bring smiles to our faces, always.
Charles was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy Mee (2015). Cherished father of Robert J. Murtaugh of Coatesville, PA, Theresa M. Young and her husband Michael J. of Coatesville, PA, Margaret (Peggy) Waters of Coatesville, PA, and Evelyn M. Logan and her husband Randall A. of Hawthorne. Dear brother of James Murtaugh of New York, NY. Adoring grandfather of Eileen, Megan, Brian, Sarah, Wesley, Peter, Eric and Michael. Great-grandfather of Naomi, Juliette and Violet. Uncle to many nieces and nephews who brought much joy to his life. Charles was predeceased by his siblings; Paul Murtaugh, Margaret Marone, Joseph Murtaugh and John Murtaugh.
In the immediacy, all funeral services will be private. Charles wanted it known that his family and friends should celebrate his life and have a toast in his honor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to our military, veterans or those on the front lines, including our first responders. (www.browningforshay.com).