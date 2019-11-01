|
|
Charles Mezerek, Jr., 54, of Clifton passed away on October 30, 2019. Born in Passaic, Charles lived in Wallington and Newfoundland before moving to Clifton several years ago. He worked at The Clif and Plaza Bagels, both in Clifton, for many years and most recently worked with the Wallington DPW.
Beloved father of Alison Mezerek of Bloomingdale, to whom he was known as "the best father in the world". Dear brother of Jacqueline Kologie of Clifton.
Visiting Tuesday 4-8PM with a prayer service at 7:30PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Cremation will be private. www.ShookFH.com