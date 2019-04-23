|
Charles Mihalik
Wantage - age 82, formerly of Garfield, died on April 18, 2019. Charles was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary's Assumption RC Church, Passaic, and the superintendent many years of St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook before retiring. Charles is predeceased by his beloved wife, Frances in 2015, and his two daughters, Karen Mihalik in 2009, and Denise D'Agostino in 2015. Charles is survived by three cherished grandchildren, Anthony, Peyton, and Julianna D'Agostino, and many nieces and nephews. All services were privately held by the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences visit aloiafuneral.com