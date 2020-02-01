|
Charles Morton, III
Wake Forest, NC - Charles Morton, III, 77, of Wake Forest, NC formerly of Upper Saddle NJ, passed away Monday January 27, 2020, at his home. He was born in St. Louis, MO to the late Charles Morton, Jr. and Marjorie Morton.
Charlie worked in the municipal bond industry for many years and enjoyed a second career as a nuclear medical technician, last working for Englewood Hospital. He enjoyed his family, friends, all things boats and cars, and will always be remembered for his cheerful attitude and sense of humor.
A celebration of Mr. Morton's life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Morton is survived by his wife, Judy Tamm Morton; children, Stephanie Morton of Annandale, NJ, Eric Morton of Phoenix, AZ and John "Jack" Morton of Upper Saddle River NJ; grandson, Jake Morton of Phoenix, AZ; nephews, William Tamm of Saratoga, NY and Christopher Tamm of New York, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797. (www.lustgarten.org/donate/)
