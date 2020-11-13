Charles O. Parnagian



Ridgewoo - Charles O. Parnagian, of Ridgewood formerly of Bergenfield, passed away peacefully at his home on November 13, 2020 at the age of 94.



He was a member of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church in Ridgefield and a previous board member of the Men's Club. One of his greatest joys in his late years was participating in the Senior Group that met weekly at St. Leon Armenian Church in Fair Lawn to play Tavloo or Backgammon.



Charles was met in heaven by his beloved wife Mary. Devoted Father to Linda and her husband Dennis and Alan. Cherished grandfather to Christopher and Matthew. Dear brother of Anahid and Uncle to Dickran (Richard). He will be missed by all who knew him.



Visitation will be on Sunday, November 15th at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell from 2-6PM with a wake service at 4PM. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 16th at Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, 461 Bergen Boulevard in Ridgefield at 11:30AM. Interment following to Valleau Cemetery in Ridgewood.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ARS, 80 Bigelow Ave., Suite 200, Watertown, MA 02472, in the check memo please write "Artsakh Relief Fund."









