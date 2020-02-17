|
|
Charles O. Valentine, Jr
Englewood - Charles O. Valentine Jr. age 100, passed away peacefully in his Englewood home on Sunday, February 16, surrounded by his family. Devoted husband of 71 years to the late Madeline (Lynch) Valentine. Loving father of Patricia Sorbanelli, of Englewood, Lorraine Growney of Shoreham, Vermont, Margaret Valentine of Effort, Pennsylvania and the late Charles Valentine lll (2011). He was loved by all and will be missed by his 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild along with their spouses and companions.
Charles was born in the Bronx, NY on March 12, 1919 to Charles, Sr. and Augusta Valentine. The family moved to New Jersey and Charles graduated from Kearny High School. He and Madeline met and married in Kearny and soon afterwards moved to the Englewood home where he lived for over 75 years. Charles owned and operated Englewood TV for 33 years before retiring in 1986.
His hobbies and interests were varied. He had an early interest in amateur radio and used that experience to serve his country in World War ll as a radio operator in the Signal Corps. He came from a long line of carpenters and used his skills to create many artistic treasures he happily gave to family and friends alike. Charles was an avid gardener and seemed to be able to fix almost anything that came to him for repair. He was a devout Catholic, attending daily mass at his parish St. Cecilia's in Englewood where he was an active parishioner
Friends may call at the Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Drive Tenafly, NJ on Wednesday, February 19th 5pm-8pm. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Cecilia's Church, 55 West Demarest Ave. Englewood, NJ on Thursday, February 20th at 11am. Burial to follow immediately after at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 10 Serpentine Road Tenafly, NJ. visit Charles' memorial tribute page at www.barrettfuneralhome.net.