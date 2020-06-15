Charles P. Vitkovsky



Loving Brother and Son



Charles Paul Vitkovsky, 65, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Saranac Lake, NY.



He was born and lived in Belleville, NJ until 26 years ago when he moved to New York State.



Charlie graduated from Belleville High School (1974), where he performed in the band, orchestra and chorus, and The Newark School of Fine and Industrial Arts (1977) with a specialty in painting and photography. He also played trombone in the Nutley Symphony for almost 10 years.



He was predeceased by his parents, John and Irene (nee Yellen) Vitkovsky, for whom, in their later years, he was primary caregiver. Charles is survived by his brother John Vitkovsky and his wife Sharon (Griffin) of Wood-Ridge, NJ; 6 nieces and nephews Martin and Lauren (Petrosino) Vitkovsky of Warwick, NY; Anne (Vitkovsky) and Martin Kehayas of Morgan Hill, Ca; and Joseph Vitkovsky and Lisa Rutigiliano of Long Valley, NJ. He is also survived by 6 great-nieces and nephews - Grace, Benjamin and Jackson Vitkovsky and Griffin, Lizabeth and Josephine Kehayas.



Burial was at Holy Cross Cemetery (North Arlington).



A memorial service is planned for a future date









