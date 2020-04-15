|
|
Charles Philip Rigoliosi
Garfield, NJ - RIGOLIOSI, Charles Philip, age 95, a lifelong resident of Garfield, peacefully passed away on April 9, 2020. He lived at home, a loving father of four and a vital force until his final days when he succumbed to the Corona Virus at Holy Name Hospital. Charlie was a one of a kind, devoted father who lost his own before birth. A tough fighter with a kind and gentle soul, he created the example to follow, maintaining a spirited, positive and kind attitude towards work, life and others. He and his deceased wife and forever love, Vera now rest together. They were ace jitterbug dancers and bowlers, always fun, touching the hearts and lives of everyone they encountered, their family, friends, neighbors, incredible doctors and caretakers, and their adopted families at Parkway Diner, Nino's, and Variety Drugs.
Charlie was a US Navy Seaman First Class during WWII, serving on an 11-man Landing Craft Tank during the Europe and Africa campaigns, notably in Sicily, and other areas of Italy, France and North Africa. He was a life member of the Garfield VFW Post 2867. Charles worked over 43 years with the Garfield Board of Education retiring in 1991. In the early 50's, he participated in the physical support and formation of Cerebral Palsy classes, the first handicapped services in the state of NJ, volunteering to carry children in braces to and from busses and showing movies for therapy programs not budgeted. In the late 60's he was instrumental in forming Local 560 Teamsters Union for custodians, clerks, matrons, maintenance and cafeteria workers, and was elected chairman and later steward negotiating the first contract and those up through his retirement. The Garfield Schools that Charlie left behind became a better place because he was there with his keys.
Charles was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Virgin RC Church, Garfield. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Elvira in 2013 (nee Fatuova), by his loving son-in-law, Eric Dhumez; by his five loving siblings, Francis, Carl, Gasper, Mildred Giglia and Ann Corso. Charles is survived by his four loving children, Rosalyn Lamparello and her husband Robert, Phyllis Dhumez, Charles J. and his wife Lori, and John Anthony and his wife Patricia; his adoring grandchildren, Dana Marie and husband Clint Blowers, Jonathan, Chaz and wife Lauren, Sara, Christopher, Craig, Marc Dhumez and wife Hadar, and 2 great grandchildren Ori and Lea Dhumez. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and part-time pet Bella.
All services were privately held with his burial at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Holy Name Hospital, Teaneck, NJ. The Rigoliosi family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences visit aloiafuneral.com.