Charles Ponti
Rutherford - Charles Ponti, (Charlie), a 106 year old Rutherford resident of 34 years, passed away Friday, June 28th. He was born June 1, 1913 to Crescenzo and Rose (nee Maresca) Ponti, in Jersey City.
As a young man, Charles proudly entered the US Army serving in Luzon, New Guinea, and the Southern Philippine Islands. He received the American Service Medal, Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Philippines Liberation Medal, and WWII Victory Medal. Upon army discharge January 19,1946 Charlie returned to his former employment as a Union Organizer and Business Representative for the Office and Professional Employees International Union O.P.E.I.U..Local153. He was employed in this position until he retired, and was subsequently elected President of the OPEIU Retirees Association. Charlie enjoyed woodworking, watching the NY Yankees baseball and Notre Dame football, reading the newspaper, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His dedication to organized labor and workers' rights has been recognized by his peers, and labor and business leaders throughout the United States.
Charles is predeceased by his wife Carolyn in 1985. He will be greatly missed by his children, Geraldine Ponti, Rosemary Hyland (the late Thomas), Charles Ponti (Vera), Grandchildren, Danielle Sweeney (Michael), and Nicole, and great-grandchildren, Nathan Michael and Grant Thomas and sibling, Josephine Ponti. He is predeceased by siblings, Michael, Neil, James, Fred, Mary Romanelli & Rae Ferrazolli.
Family will receive friends Tuesday 3-8 pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford.
Funeral Wednesday 8:30 am from Funeral Home for 9:30 am Mass of Christian Liturgy in the Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.
