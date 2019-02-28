|
|
Charles Post
"Chucky"
7/6/1971 - 2/28/2011
Chucky you reside in our hearts daily, and we relive all the fun we had with you by telling stories and laughing at the joy you brought to every day. You've gone on to heaven where even the bright blue skies can't match your deep blue eyes, and you've taken a piece of our hearts with you. We think of you so often and wish you had never left us. You were the most loving and wonderful son any parents could hope for and the best brother Bobby and Billy could wish for. To your friends you were the most loyal and steadfast friend anyone could have. To Challenge, you were her world, that tail of hers went a mile a minute in your presence. Until the day comes that we are reunited we will cherish our memories of you and miss you
with all our heart.
All our love always,
Mommy, Daddy, Bobby, Billy, Aunt Dot, Amanda, Billy, Petra, Billy Mark
and Challenge