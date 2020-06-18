Charles R. Ambrogio



Pompton Lakes - Charles R. Ambrogio, 61, of Pompton Lakes, passed away on June 17, 2020.



Born in Paterson and raised in Elmwood Park, Charles was the son of Charles and the late Marlene Ambrogio. He married Doreen Bonelli on September 7, 1985 and the couple settled in Pompton Lakes to raise their family. Charles had a zest for life and was always the life of the party. He knew how to make people laugh and didn't mind being the center of attention.



Charles was dedicated to his work but nothing was more important to him than his family, especially his grandkids, who affectionately called him "Poppy".



Charles is survived by his wife, Doreen; his father, Charles; his daughters, Dawn Siebert (Jeffrey), Danielle Lucas (Ronald), and Amanda Ranone (Matthew); his sister, Lee Garvey; his grandchildren, Brandyn, Cameron, Lilyana, Rylee, Olivia, Ronald, III, and baby girl Ranone; his niece and nephews; and his beloved dog, Sadie.



Visiting hours will be held from 10 am to 1:30 pm on Monday, June 22 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will follow at 2 pm at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church, Pompton Plains. Cremation will be private.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store