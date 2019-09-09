|
Charles 'Gary' Recker
Seattle, WA - Charles 'Gary' Recker of Seattle, WA, and formerly of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Cresskill, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from complications of heart disease. Gary was born in NYC on May 10, 1931; he grew up in Yonkers, NY. He graduated from Carnegie Mellon University, where he majored in printing. After serving in the US Army, he began working at the John S. Swift Co. He enjoyed a successful career working with his Dad, Eugene and his Brother, Jack. He married Linda Rodee on January 12, 1957. After moving to Cresskill, NJ, Gary was active in many areas including Little League, church and town government. He and Linda loved living in Cresskill, where they made many friends and held their famous annual Super Bowl parties. Gary was predeceased by his wife, Linda, his parents, Eugene and Mary Recker, and his brother, Jack Recker. Survivors include his loving children, David Recker and his wife, Renee, Matthew Recker and his wife, Debbie, Amy Recker, and Tracy Riser and her husband, Jon; his six grandchildren and three great grandchildren; his Sister, Jeanne Canteen and her husband Richard Gordon and by numerous dear family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Presbyterian Church in Tenafly, NJ. A reception will follow. You may offer your sympathy online at www.emmickfunerals.com