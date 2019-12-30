Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Wyckoff - Charles W. Riether, 75, of Wyckoff, died on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born in Paterson, he has lived in Wyckoff for more than forty years. He retired as a finance officer for Reformed Church of America in New York City. Charles is survived by his wife Karen, his children Jay, Scott, Cheryl Riether Damilatis and Gregory, his 5 grandchildren and his sister Merylee Riether. He was predeceased by his parents Charles G and Jessie Riether. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 3:00 pm on Sunday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 on Sunday, at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles' memory can be made to the Friends to Friends Community Church, 303 Prospect St, Ridgewood, NJ 07450, www.friendstofriendscc.org/giving/.
