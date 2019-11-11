|
Charles Ripley Bookstaver
Upper Saddle River - Charles Ripley Bookstaver, 92, of Upper Saddle River, died peacefully on October 18, 2019. Charles was born on November 25, 1926 in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY, the son of the late Charles Bookstaver and Gertrude Gabie. Charles was pre-deceased in 2017 by his wife of 65 years, Eileen. He was the loving father of Mari Davis and Sean Bookstaver, both of Upper Saddle River and six grandchildren, Kylie Davis of Brooklyn, NY, Tyler Davis of Hoboken, NJ, Teagan Davis, Caroline, Emily, and Ryan Bookstaver all of Upper Saddle River and the loving father-in-law of Jennifer Bookstaver and Jack Davis, also of Upper Saddle River. He also leaves behind his sister, Hazel Chernoski, nephew Charlie Chernoski and nieces Elizabeth Shaw, Amy Spooner, and Ivy Stokes. Charlie, as he was known to everyone, graduated from Hastings High School in 1944. A veteran of World War II, he served on the USS Saint Paul. Charlie often expressed pride that he was in Tokyo Bay for the surrender ceremony on September 2, 1945. Charlie attended NYU, receiving a B.S. degree in education. He earned his Master's from Columbia University's Teacher's College. He worked as a physical education teacher for the Ridgewood School District for 35 years. Charlie was an active and well-known official in New Jersey high school sports, as well as Bergen County youth and adult sports leagues. Well into his early 80's he officiated games, working as an umpire in baseball and softball, and as a referee in basketball, football and soccer. In the 1960's and 70's, he served as the manager of both the Graydon Pool in Ridgewood and Crestwood Park in Allendale and is still remembered by hundreds of Bergen County residents as the gentle man who taught them how to swim. To celebrate his life, a memorial service mass will be held at the Church of the Presentation, Upper Saddle River, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:15 AM. Arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to his American Legion, Post 153, in Park Ridge, NJ. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.