Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Romano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Romano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Romano Obituary
Charles Romano

Wyckoff - Charles Stewart Romano, 81, of Wyckoff, formerly of Ramsey and Garwood, passed away after a long illness on July 7, 2019. He was extremely devoted to his loving wife of 36 years, Marilyn Taylor-Romano. Loving father of Bonnie (Anthony) Daidone, Charles (Tammy) Romano, Robin (Bob) Elder, Ross (Teri) Romano, Gregory (Meredith) Taylor, Tanya (Ryan) Ferguson. Cherished grandfather of Ryan, Mark, Laura, Natasha, Allie, Emily, Lily, Sydney, MaKenzie, Andrew, and Elise. Charles served in the U.S. Air Force in Korea and graduated from Rider University. He retired as Director of Purchasing in 2002 after 35 years with the Okonite Company of Ramsey. He was a member of Activities Unlimited, a member of CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) and a substitute crossing guard for the police department. Visiting hours are 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm on Tuesday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. Funeral Service is 10:00 am on Wednesday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Redeemer Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles' memory can be made to the , Bergen Unit, 20 Mercer Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601 or the , 1 Union Street., Suite 301 Robbinsville, NJ 08691.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now