|
|
Charles Romano
Wyckoff - Charles Stewart Romano, 81, of Wyckoff, formerly of Ramsey and Garwood, passed away after a long illness on July 7, 2019. He was extremely devoted to his loving wife of 36 years, Marilyn Taylor-Romano. Loving father of Bonnie (Anthony) Daidone, Charles (Tammy) Romano, Robin (Bob) Elder, Ross (Teri) Romano, Gregory (Meredith) Taylor, Tanya (Ryan) Ferguson. Cherished grandfather of Ryan, Mark, Laura, Natasha, Allie, Emily, Lily, Sydney, MaKenzie, Andrew, and Elise. Charles served in the U.S. Air Force in Korea and graduated from Rider University. He retired as Director of Purchasing in 2002 after 35 years with the Okonite Company of Ramsey. He was a member of Activities Unlimited, a member of CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) and a substitute crossing guard for the police department. Visiting hours are 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm on Tuesday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. Funeral Service is 10:00 am on Wednesday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Redeemer Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles' memory can be made to the , Bergen Unit, 20 Mercer Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601 or the , 1 Union Street., Suite 301 Robbinsville, NJ 08691.