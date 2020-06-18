Charles S. Nagy, Jr.
Clifton - Charles S. Nagy, Jr., 63, of Clifton, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born in Passaic, Charles resided in Passaic, Las Vegas and Clifton for most of his life. He had been employed with Galvanic Printing, a commercial printer, of Moonachie. Charles also provided private guitar lessons to many students over the years.
Charles was a talented guitar player and played in different bands. He was primarily a guitar player but he was able to play various string instruments. Music was his driving force and he had an appreciation for all forms of art, especially photography. Charles also had a great love and appreciation for his pets and all animals.
He was predeceased by his parents, Charles O. Nagy and Marlene (nee Gerken) Nagy.
Survivors include: his beloved wife, Barbara (nee Kulinski); his devoted siblings, Christine Nagy and Stephen Nagy and his wife, Charleen; his nephews, Stephen, Tyler and Bryce and his niece, Samantha.
Funeral services and cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations by check may be made payable to: Hackensack UMC Foundation, with "In memory of Charles Nagy" in the memo line. Checks may be mailed to: Hackensack UMC Foundation, Attn. Nancy Kennedy, 160 Essex Street, Suite 101, Lodi, NJ 07644. Donations can also be made through the website at: John Theurer Cancer Center Please indicate that the gift is in honor of Charles Nagy. You may also consider: Friends of Homeless Animals, PO Box 143, Hawthorne, NJ 07607 (www.fohanj.com). Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com for online condolences.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.