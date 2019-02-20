|
|
Charles S. Rocco
Park Ridge - Charles S. Rocco, 80, who resided at the Bear's Nest in Park Ridge, NJ passed away surrounded by family on February 17, 2019. Born in Hackensack and raised in Hasbrouck Heights, before his family settled in Saddle River, NJ. He graduated from Ramsey High School and attended Rider University. Later on, he became a real estate developer and president of Rocco Enterprises and went on to build several hundred luxury homes throughout Bergen and Hudson counties. He enjoyed his time on the ocean sport fishing off of many spots on the East Coast and Costa Rica.
Charles leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Helen. He will be dearly missed by his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Linda of Closter, NJ, his daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Peter Lauk of Glen Rock, NJ. Charles will also be missed by his grandchildren Jeff Rocco, Lia DiGregorio, Sheri Rocco, Julia Lauk, Justin Lauk, and Emily Lauk and his 3 great grandchildren, Dominick DiGregorio, Anthony DiGregorio, and Vienna DiGregorio. His outgoing personality, love of life, unending generosity, and his kind nature will surely be missed by all who are able to call him a friend.
A visitation will be on Friday February 22nd from 5-9pm at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 23rd at 10am at St. Catherine Church, 905 South Maple Ave, Glen Rock, NJ, with a burial to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah.