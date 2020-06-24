Charles Sabato
Rutherford - Charles Sabato, 73, of Rutherford, passed away suddenly Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
He was born to Anthony and Ellen (nee Petersen) Sabato in Jersey City. As a young man Charles proudly served in the United States Air Force. He later married his sweetheart Elaine (nee Turi) of 48 years and together they raised two children in Rutherford, where the couple currently remained. Charles was an Electrician for IBEW Local 164 in Paramus. He spent his retirement enjoying his grandchildren and liked working in the yard. He enjoyed music and reading. Most importantly, Charles also was a very faithful man and loved the Lord Jesus. He attended Hawthorne Gospel Church. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.
Charles will be sadly missed by his wife Elaine, his son Nicholas and wife Julie, his daughter ToniAnn LaGreca and husband Matthew, grandchildren; Nathan, Hannah, Giuliana, Charlie, Tommy, Eliana and his sister Michele Pagliarulo and husband John, and sister-in-law Carol. Predeceased by his brother Richard (2020).
Family will receive friends Saturday 10am to 12pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford, followed by Interment in George Washington Memorial Park.
Visit calhounmania.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.