Charles Sabato
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Sabato

Rutherford - Charles Sabato, 73, of Rutherford, passed away suddenly Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

He was born to Anthony and Ellen (nee Petersen) Sabato in Jersey City. As a young man Charles proudly served in the United States Air Force. He later married his sweetheart Elaine (nee Turi) of 48 years and together they raised two children in Rutherford, where the couple currently remained. Charles was an Electrician for IBEW Local 164 in Paramus. He spent his retirement enjoying his grandchildren and liked working in the yard. He enjoyed music and reading. Most importantly, Charles also was a very faithful man and loved the Lord Jesus. He attended Hawthorne Gospel Church. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.

Charles will be sadly missed by his wife Elaine, his son Nicholas and wife Julie, his daughter ToniAnn LaGreca and husband Matthew, grandchildren; Nathan, Hannah, Giuliana, Charlie, Tommy, Eliana and his sister Michele Pagliarulo and husband John, and sister-in-law Carol. Predeceased by his brother Richard (2020).

Family will receive friends Saturday 10am to 12pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford, followed by Interment in George Washington Memorial Park.

Visit calhounmania.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved