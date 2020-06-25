Charles Sabato
The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother Charles Sabato, who passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Brother Sabato was initiated in 1973, and was an IBEW member for 47 years, living in Rutherford, New Jersey. Visiting will be held on Saturday, June 27th from 10-12pm at the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Avenue, Rutherford. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
