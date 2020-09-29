1/
Charles Sachssa
Charles Sachssa

Little Ferry - Sachssa, Charles of Little Ferry passed away on September 28, 2020 at the age of 67. Prior to retirement Charles was employed as a truck driver with American Compress Gasses. He was a member of Local 812 in New York. Charles was an avid fisherman, who also enjoyed playing golf. He was a NY Jet and Yankee fan. He also enjoyed his Vegas trips with his cousins. Dear brother to Kathleen Tress and her late husband Steven and Laura Troisi and her husband Michael. Devoted uncle to Karissa and Justin. Charles will be greatly missed by his numerous cousins and his close friends the Ruscingno Family. The Funeral Service is Friday at 11:00 am at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St. Ridgefield Park. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-8pm. Vorheesingwersen.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
