Charles Samuel Keith



Paramus - Charles Samuel Keith was born in the Bronx, NY on December 16, 1930. He passed away peacefully surrounded by dedicated medical professionals on April 30, 2020 at Hackensack UMC at Pascack Valley in Westwood, NJ. He was 89 years old. He had resided at the Paramus Veterans Home for the last three years.



Charles was predeceased by his father and mother, Abraham and Edith Keith and his brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Dottie Keith. He is survived by Evelyn, his loving wife of 67 years, and his children, Kim (Robert) Biehler, Adam and Donna Keith, and Abby (Thomas) Hebrew, and his eight grandchildren, Adam, Matt, Meaghan, Lauren, Wes, Keith, and Brett, and his lifelong friend, Salvatore Cavera. On May 1, 2020 we welcomed his first great-grandchild, Olivia Leigh, to this world.



Charles grew up in the Bronx where he met Evelyn when she was 16 years old. After graduating from Taft High School, he became a camera man and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. After returning to the United States, he and Evelyn married and moved to Washington Township, NJ. Many of their dear Bronx friends followed, and they all raised their families together in the township.



Charles commuted to NYC for over 27 years where he worked on documentaries as a film editor for Hearst Metrotone News. He was passionate about his work.



Friends and family will celebrate Charles's life when we can all be together again. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NJ Veterans Home of Paramus or Tomorrows Children's Fund.









