Hasbrouck Heights - Charles Scuilla 71, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY. Charles was a graduate of Seton Hall University where he received his Bachelors Degree. Before retiring, he was a regional manager for The Record Newspaper in Hackensack. Charles was a parishioner of Corpus Christi R.C. Church in Hasbrouck Heights. Beloved husband of Cathleen "Cathy" (nee Cangialosi) Scuilla. Devoted father of Michele DeFilippis and her late husband Christopher and Michael Scuilla and his wife Debbie. Loving son of Madeleine and the late Joseph Scuilla. Dear brother of Joanne Ciolino and her late husband Joseph. Cherished grandfather of Alyssa, Jenna, Drew and Connor. Uncle of Lynne Priore and her husband Michael and Lori Ciolino. Funeral Services and interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook will be private. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
