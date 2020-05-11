Charles Silverstein, Jr.Waldwick - Charles Silverstein, Jr. age 87 of Waldwick, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, May 11, 2020. Born in Valley Stream, NY, Charlie served his country proudly during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army. He attended Hofstra University and was a Major League Baseball Umpire. Charlie was a gifted athlete achieving great awards early in his career and played sports well into his last years. Most recently Charlie was a senior manager for Peerless Imports, an international alcohol beverage distributor in Brooklyn, NY. Charlie spent most of his life serving others. He is most remembered in the Christian community serving children and ministering to them through Sunday School, extracurricular activities, and as the example of a man who emulated and loved who God was in his life. He also led Alpha groups in his local communities. His loyalty, integrity, humor, and generous nature will be missed by many whose lives he touched. Surviving is his loving wife of 63 years, Marie (nee Modica), his four sons and their spouses, Michael & Diane, Bill & Debbie, Stephen, and Chuck and Becky, and his daughters and their spouses, Susan Ten Eyck & Paul, and Lisa Crowe and John. Charles was the proud grandfather of 16 grandchildren and was soon to become a great grandfather. The Silverstein family will have a time of private visitation followed by a funeral service that will be live streamed on Wednesday at 11:30 AM. Interment will be private in the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions in Charlie's name may be made to New Hope Community Ministries Food Pantry in Prospect Park, NJ, started by Charlie and Marie in 2005.