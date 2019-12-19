|
Charles T. Ryant
Saddle Brook -
Charles T. Ryant, (aka Charlie), 82, of Saddle Brook, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday December 17th, 2019 surrounded by family.
Born in Passaic and raised in East Paterson (Elmwood Park), he was a resident of Saddle Brook for over 50 years and a graduate of Lodi High School and William Paterson College.
The ever joyous and effervescent Charlie was adored by all. His loves included the Jersey Shore, his summer homes in Ocean Beach and Mantoloking, boating, fishing, and all things nautical. Most of all, Charlie was happiest with his family. As a courageous, fun and adventurous dad and husband, he led family vacations to Florida, the Bahamas, and even an occasional ski trip to Vermont and Canada.
Charlie was the beloved husband of his high school sweetheart, the late Anne Marie (nee Gilhooley) for over 57 years.
As a devoted and loving father he is survived by son Doug, and daughter in law Joyce of Atlanta Georgia, his son Chuck, and wife Maile, of Palos Verdes, California and daughter Maryann of Saddle Brook. Charlie was also the proud grandfather of twin girls Meleana Suzanne Ryant of Palos Verdes California and Maile Catherine Ryant of San Francisco California.
As a talented copywriter turned creative director, Charlie emerged on the advertising scene during it's heady "Mad Men" days. He continued a successful and renowned career for over 40 years working with top Madison Avenue Agencies.
Charlie created award winning campaigns for many top brands. Perhaps his most famous was his work for Lite Beer from Miller The original "Great Taste/Less Filling" work featured sports icons Bubba Smith, Dick Butkis, John Madden, Billy Martin and many more. Charlie finally retired in 2004 as creative director and copywriter at Ally& Gargano.
Charlie was also a Navy veteran and served in the Naval Reserve as a Communications Officer in the Naval Security Group.
Funeral service Saturday 10:00 a.m. at the Hawthorne Gospel Church Route 208 North, Hawthorne. Internment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Friday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m.at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. www.patrickjconte.co