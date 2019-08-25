Services
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
(201) 487-3053
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's RC Church
Bogota, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Thomas Cook


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Thomas Cook Obituary
Charles Thomas Cook

Bogota - Charles Thomas Cook 59 of Bogota died Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was a dedicated employee of Merrill Lynch and Bank of America and was a longtime volunteer for the Bogota Rec. He served in the US Naval Reserve and was honorably discharged as a Lt. Commander. He obtained his 3rd Mates License from the Merchant Marines. Beloved husband of Jeanne. Devoted father of Charles and his wife DeAnna, Joseph and his fiancé Marissa Arakelian and William. Loving grandfather of Brady. The funeral will leave Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Avenue, Bogota, Wednesday morning at 9:30 for the funeral Mass at St. Joseph's RC Church, Bogota at 10. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9pm.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now