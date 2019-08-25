|
|
Charles Thomas Cook
Bogota - Charles Thomas Cook 59 of Bogota died Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was a dedicated employee of Merrill Lynch and Bank of America and was a longtime volunteer for the Bogota Rec. He served in the US Naval Reserve and was honorably discharged as a Lt. Commander. He obtained his 3rd Mates License from the Merchant Marines. Beloved husband of Jeanne. Devoted father of Charles and his wife DeAnna, Joseph and his fiancé Marissa Arakelian and William. Loving grandfather of Brady. The funeral will leave Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Avenue, Bogota, Wednesday morning at 9:30 for the funeral Mass at St. Joseph's RC Church, Bogota at 10. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9pm.