Charles Thompson, Jr.

Charles Henry Thompson, Jr. passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020. He was predeceased by his adoring wife of 70 years, Eva Thompson on August 3, 2018. He is survived by his loving children Charles III, Joseph, Timothy (Tanya), Barry and Elizabeth Thompson Nelson (Matt) as well as nine grandchildren and two-great-grandchildren. Born and raised in Yonkers, NY, Charles settled in Englewood where he lived for 57 years. An Army veteran of World War II, he served his country in 1943 until being honorably discharged in December 1945. Within a few weeks, he joined Phelps Dodge Corporation as Fork lifter until he retired in the late 1980s. Charles's hobbies included growing a vegetable garden, cooking, and listening to jazz music. He worked at ShopRite in Englewood after retirement for 15 years, traveled the world with his wife, and was a member of Community Baptist Church of Englewood.

He will be greatly missed by all and will forever be in our hearts. Homegoing services will be held at Eternity Funeral Home (Englewood, NJ) on Friday, May 22nd. Due to the pandemic regulations, there will be no visitation. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Hastings on the Hudson, New York. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to www.feedingamerica.org to support the vulnerable populations affected by the Covid 19 pandemic.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
