Charles Van Der Eems, Jr.
- - Charles Van Der Eems, Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 2, 2019 at the age of 89. For 60 years, Charles was married to the love of his life, Katherine Jane who preceded him in 2017. Loving father of Kathryn Witt PhD and her husband Bill of Dillsburg, PA, Karen Moodie DVM and her husband Terry of Newport, NH, Lauren Church and her husband Bob of Underhill, VT, and Charles Van Der Eems and his wife Brenda of Hawthorne. He was a beloved Grandfather to 8 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren. Brother of Louis Van Der Eems and his wife Evelyn, Louise Wheeler and her late husband John, and the late Jim Van Der Eems (wife Helen). He is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was a Marine Veteran who served our country proudly during the Korean War. A lifetime resident of Hawthorne, he owned and operated C. Van Der Eems and Son Painting. He was a long time member of Rea Avenue Reformed Church and more recently attended Hawthorne Gospel Church. A Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at the Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Fair Lawn. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00pm to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Missions at Hawthorne Gospel Church, 2000 NJ-208, Hawthorne, NJ 07506 or to the Grace Bible Church Missions Fund, 369 High Mountain Road, North Haledon, NJ 07508. (www.browningforshay.com)