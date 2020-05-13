Charles VanderPyle
Charles VanderPyle went home to be with the Lord on May 11th. He was 97, and still enjoyed life. He loved people and sharing the Gospel. He was born in Paterson, NJ to Jacob and Laura VanderPyle. In addition to New Jersey, he also resided in New York and Pennsylvania. He had been a member of the Riverdale Bible Church and more recently attended Pompton Plains Reformed Bible Church. Charles had currently resided at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home, Menlo Park. He worked many years as a salesman for Perdue Radio in Montclair; he was also a DJ for WLVP radio in Sussex County. Charles enjoyed music, golfing, church ministries including jail and nursing home ministry. He loved the Lord Jesus, his family, friends, and serving others. He was predeceased by his first wife, Olga Olenich VanderPyle, his brother Frank and his 2 sisters, Nellie Preziosi and Ella Rysavy. Charles is survived by his current wife Ruth Snow VanderPyle, his two daughters and their husbands, Daria and Rich Lisco and Elizabeth and John Vigren, and by his three grandchildren, Jennifer Kim, David Lisco and Emily Lisco. He was a very special person and will be greatly missed. There will be a private viewing for the family. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations can be made in his name to, New Life for Girls, 5925 Lewisberry Rd., Dover PA 17315; AMG International, 6815 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga TN 37421; and Voice of the Martyrs, 1815 SE Bison Road, Bartlesville OK 74006. Arrangements entrusted to the Morrison Funeral Home, Butler, NJ. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 13 to May 14, 2020.