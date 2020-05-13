Charles VanderPyle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles VanderPyle

Charles VanderPyle went home to be with the Lord on May 11th. He was 97, and still enjoyed life. He loved people and sharing the Gospel. He was born in Paterson, NJ to Jacob and Laura VanderPyle. In addition to New Jersey, he also resided in New York and Pennsylvania. He had been a member of the Riverdale Bible Church and more recently attended Pompton Plains Reformed Bible Church. Charles had currently resided at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home, Menlo Park. He worked many years as a salesman for Perdue Radio in Montclair; he was also a DJ for WLVP radio in Sussex County. Charles enjoyed music, golfing, church ministries including jail and nursing home ministry. He loved the Lord Jesus, his family, friends, and serving others. He was predeceased by his first wife, Olga Olenich VanderPyle, his brother Frank and his 2 sisters, Nellie Preziosi and Ella Rysavy. Charles is survived by his current wife Ruth Snow VanderPyle, his two daughters and their husbands, Daria and Rich Lisco and Elizabeth and John Vigren, and by his three grandchildren, Jennifer Kim, David Lisco and Emily Lisco. He was a very special person and will be greatly missed. There will be a private viewing for the family. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations can be made in his name to, New Life for Girls, 5925 Lewisberry Rd., Dover PA 17315; AMG International, 6815 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga TN 37421; and Voice of the Martyrs, 1815 SE Bison Road, Bartlesville OK 74006. Arrangements entrusted to the Morrison Funeral Home, Butler, NJ. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Viewing
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
1-973-838-2290
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved