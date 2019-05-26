Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Andrew R.C. Church
Westwood, NJ
View Map
Charles W. Morris Obituary
Charles W. Morris

Maywood - Charles, W. Morris, 77, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 of Maywood, NJ, formerly of Cliffside Park, NJ. Beloved husband of Eileen B. Morris for 53 years. Devoted father of William, Thomas and wife Cristina. Dear brother of Patricia Mannix. Loving grandfather of Briana and Alexis.

Charles is a graduate of The Pratt-New York Phoenix School of Design. Charles is an award wining artist whose career spanned over 40 years. Charles spent most of his career as a Senior Textile Designer at Covington Industries in New York City. He will be forever missed by everyone that knew him. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, May 28 from 7-9 PM. The Memorial Mass celebrating Charles' life and faith will be held at St. Andrew R.C. Church, Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, May 29 at 10:30 AM. Becker-funeralhome.com
