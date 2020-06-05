Charles Wahler



Charles Wahler, age 84, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away on June 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Katherine Wahler. Loving father to Theresa Kougasian and her husband Matt, Michael Wahler and his wife Kay, Frances Thompson and her husband James, Christopher Wahler and his wife Lisa, Elizabeth Flynn her husband the late John, Charles Wahler Jr., Patricia Russi, Jennifer Wahler and the late Robert Wahler. Charlie is survived by 18 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren as well as many other loving family and friends.



Charlie served as a member of the Saddle Brook Volunteer Fire Department for 50 years. He also served as a member in the United States Marine Corps as well as the National Guard for the Army.



Private funeral services will be held at Kugler Community Home For Funerals, 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook, NJ on Sunday June 7, 2020. Burial in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ on Monday June 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Saddle Brook Volunteer Fire Department.









