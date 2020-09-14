1/
Charles Weitner Jr.
Charles Weitner, Jr.

Wilmington, NC - Weitner, Charles, Jr., 93, of Wilmington, NC formerly of Paramus and Rochelle Park, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Before retiring, Charles worked for 40 years at PSE&G as a supervisor. He was a member of the Church of the Savior Lutheran Church. Past member and chairman for Local 130 IBEW executive board. Past executive board member of Public Service Enterprise Corp. employee club. Past member and chairman for the Paramus Recreation Committee. Head coach for tackle football, manager and coach for Paramus rec basketball and Paramus little league baseball, instructor Paramus boys club and Bergenfield PAL boxing. Retired after 40 years of service to PSE&G as supervisor in underground and meter departments. Former member of Grace Lutheran Church in Teaneck where he was a council member, vice chairman, chairman of church council, president of church council from 1992 to 1996 and chairman of church building committee. Charles was the recipient of the Hall of Fame Award from the Paramus Rec Committee, he was also Past Commissioner of the Paramus Pool and member of the Mayor's Committee to raise funds for Elaine Zayak, champion ice skater to the Olympics.

Cherished husband of Marlene Weitner (nee Schaefer). Loving father of Diane Carapella and her husband John and David Weitner and his wife Kathy. Treasured grandfather of Lindsay, John, Kelly, Megan and Douglas.

Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, Septemeber 16, 2020 at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Charles' memory may be made to Church of the Savior Lutheran 643 Forest Avenue Paramus, NJ 07652

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
