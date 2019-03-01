|
Charles "Charlie" Zarucha
Toms River - It is with great sadness that the family of Charles "Charlie" Zarucha announces his passing on February 27th at the age of 85 years. Charlie's grew up in Union City and later retired to Toms River. He was the only son of the late Harriet Hurst and Charles Zarucha. Extremely proud of his only child John whom resides in Montvale, NJ with his wife Debbie. Megan his only granddaughter filled his heart with joy; whom he cherished and adored. He will lovingly be remembered by his companion of 52 years, Anne Seel (Schatzie). Together they celebrated a fulfilling and memorable life together. Charlie especially loved and dearly missed Sunny his dog, whom he refer to as his grandson. Charlie was a Korean War Veteran serving in the Army and a member of V.F.W. Post 8352. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Charlie particularly loved his weekends in Ortley Beach. His interests include trips to Atlantic City, bocce and a cold beer. Long known for his positive outlook on life and his sense of humor. Charlie was always looking forward to having a good time. He maintained his trademark sense of humor all the way to the end. "Good time Charlie". A celebration of Charles life will be held Sunday from 4-8 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Rd, Toms River. Military Honors will be held 10:30 am Monday at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. Please arrive at 9 am Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in his memory to St. , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.