Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Charlotte (Meier) Cole

Charlotte (Meier) Cole Obituary
Charlotte (nee Meier) Cole

Paramus - Charlotte (nee Meier) Cole, 88, of Paramus, formerly of Wood Ridge, NJ, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. Before retiring, Charlotte worked for Englewood Hospital. She was a member of the Paramus Congregational Church.

Cherished wife of the late Richard Cole (2012). Loving mother of Patricia Ann Belmonte and her husband David of Fair Lawn, Richard Cole and his wife Susan of Dumont and Nancy Ulrich and her husband Christopher of Paramus. Treasured grandmother of Andrew, Stephanie, Samantha, Matthew, Gregory, Jacquelyn and Christopher and four great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Thursday November 21, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday November 22, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, NJ. Interment Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
