Hawthorne - Charlotte E. Morton (nee Rodney)
After a long and wonderful life, Charlotte Emma Morton, a 68 year resident of Hawthorne passed away peacefully to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of April 19th, only ten days from her 100th birthday. Charlotte was born on April 29, 1920, in Lehighton, Pennsylvania to the late Charles and Henrietta (Weislogel) Rodney. She was a graduate of Lehighton High School after which she moved to Paterson, where she met her husband, Harvey. Charlotte and Harvey married on September 2, 1944 at the Church of the Covenant in Paterson . They later moved to Hawthorne where they raised their five children. Most recently she was a resident of Van Dyk Health Care at Park Place in Hawthorne.
She is survived by her daughters Connie Pearson (Eric) of Ringwood, Carolyn Malone (Fred)of Newton, and Cyndi Levin (Ron) of Zionsville, IN. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren Jaquan Pearson, Michael Leyman (Adrianne) , Chrisha Leyman Wright (Joe) , Carrie Leyman, Dr. Matthew H. Morton (Trang), Jamie Morton Rose (Adam), Molly (Lori) Morton, Robert M. Dietz (Kristen), Craig C. Dietz (Jamie), David Murphy and Andrea Murphy as well as eleven great-grandchildren and brother Charles Rodney.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Harvey, in 1992; her son Craig H Morton; her daughter Claudia Z. Morton Murphy; her grandson Khalif Pearson; and her siblings Arlene Rodney Crivelli, Elmira Rodney Wert, and Leroy Rodney.
Charlotte was a member of the Abundant Life Reformed Church in Wyckoff. She was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother and homemaker. Her husband, children, grandchildren and friends were the center of her life. She is lovingly considered a "second" mother by many and her home was a hub of food, family and friendship.
Charlotte was also a remarkable, self-taught musician who had the ability to play just about any song on the piano, violin or harmonica "by ear." She possessed a sharp mind and spirit right up until her death; she could beat just about anyone in a game of Scrabble, and was even on the winning spelling bee team at her assisted living facility. She was an avid reader and seamstress throughout her life.
Regrettably, due to the present national emergency, a private graveside service will be held at Redeemer Cemetery in Mahwah. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Charlotte's family would like to thank the wonderful nurses, activity director and primary caregivers at Van Dyk at Park Place Assisted Living for their patience and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Charlotte's name may be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) or the food pantry of your choice.