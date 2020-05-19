Charlotte (nee Bender) Eth



Hackensack - Charlotte (nee Bender) Eth of Hackensack, NJ formerly of Teaneck, NJ and The Bronx, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020. Cherished wife and best friend of the late Daniel Eth for 68 wonderful years. Loving mother of Hilary S. Eth and her husband Martin Fein, Felicia D. Aron and her husband Kenneth, and Jessica R. Nacheman and her husband Robert. Proud and adoring grandmother of Maxwell Nacheman and his wife Anna, Jacob Nacheman, Izack Nacheman, Hannah Nacheman, Allegra Aron and Zoe Aron. Charlotte was a passionate philanthropist and an ardent Democrat. She and her late husband Daniel were founding members of Congregation Beth Am, in Teaneck, NJ and most recently a member of Temple Sinai of Bergen County, in Tenafly, NJ. Charlotte was a graduate of Baruch College of the City of New York, where she earned a Bachelors Degree in Business, and was also a graduate of Montclair State University in Montclair where she earned a Masters Degree in Education. Charlotte will be dearly missed by her children and grandchildren. A private graveside service for family only will be held Thursday afternoon, May 21, 2020 at Cedar Park Cemetery, Emerson, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Charlotte Eth may be made to The Daniel and Charlotte Eth Scholarship Fund at Baruch College Office of College Advancement, 1 Bernard Baruch Way, A-1603, New York, NY 10010 or to Temple Sinai of Bergen County, 1 Engle Street, Tenafly, NJ 07670. Arrangements are by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.









