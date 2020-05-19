Charlotte (Bender) Eth
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte (nee Bender) Eth

Hackensack - Charlotte (nee Bender) Eth of Hackensack, NJ formerly of Teaneck, NJ and The Bronx, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020. Cherished wife and best friend of the late Daniel Eth for 68 wonderful years. Loving mother of Hilary S. Eth and her husband Martin Fein, Felicia D. Aron and her husband Kenneth, and Jessica R. Nacheman and her husband Robert. Proud and adoring grandmother of Maxwell Nacheman and his wife Anna, Jacob Nacheman, Izack Nacheman, Hannah Nacheman, Allegra Aron and Zoe Aron. Charlotte was a passionate philanthropist and an ardent Democrat. She and her late husband Daniel were founding members of Congregation Beth Am, in Teaneck, NJ and most recently a member of Temple Sinai of Bergen County, in Tenafly, NJ. Charlotte was a graduate of Baruch College of the City of New York, where she earned a Bachelors Degree in Business, and was also a graduate of Montclair State University in Montclair where she earned a Masters Degree in Education. Charlotte will be dearly missed by her children and grandchildren. A private graveside service for family only will be held Thursday afternoon, May 21, 2020 at Cedar Park Cemetery, Emerson, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Charlotte Eth may be made to The Daniel and Charlotte Eth Scholarship Fund at Baruch College Office of College Advancement, 1 Bernard Baruch Way, A-1603, New York, NY 10010 or to Temple Sinai of Bergen County, 1 Engle Street, Tenafly, NJ 07670. Arrangements are by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Graveside service
Cedar Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved