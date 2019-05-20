Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Kaczala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Evelyn Kaczala

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlotte Evelyn Kaczala Obituary
Charlotte Evelyn Kaczala

Woodcliff Lake - Charlotte Evelyn Kaczala, 85, of Woodcliff Lake, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019, Beloved wife of the late Theodore. Devoted mother of Deborah Glaser and her husband Bernard, Charlene Riley and her husband Mort, Donna Kaczala and her partner William Whartenby and Cathy Andrasko and her husband Mike. Dear sister of Richard Jones and Shirley Francaviglia. Loving grandmother of Steven, Elise and Christopher Glaser; Renee and John Riley, James and Anthony Ruggiero; Joshua and Nicole Andrasko; great grandmother of Dylan Glaser and Eva Riley. Born in River Edge, she lived in Rivervale for 63 years before moving to Woodcliff Lake a year ago. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Wednesday from 4-6 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. A service celebrating Charlotte's life and faith will be held at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ,
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now