Charlotte Evelyn Kaczala
Woodcliff Lake - Charlotte Evelyn Kaczala, 85, of Woodcliff Lake, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019, Beloved wife of the late Theodore. Devoted mother of Deborah Glaser and her husband Bernard, Charlene Riley and her husband Mort, Donna Kaczala and her partner William Whartenby and Cathy Andrasko and her husband Mike. Dear sister of Richard Jones and Shirley Francaviglia. Loving grandmother of Steven, Elise and Christopher Glaser; Renee and John Riley, James and Anthony Ruggiero; Joshua and Nicole Andrasko; great grandmother of Dylan Glaser and Eva Riley. Born in River Edge, she lived in Rivervale for 63 years before moving to Woodcliff Lake a year ago. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Wednesday from 4-6 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. A service celebrating Charlotte's life and faith will be held at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ,