Services
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:15 AM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Ferrara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Ferrara

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlotte Ferrara Obituary
Charlotte Ferrara

Rutherford - Charlotte Ferrara (nee Terrace), 80, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born and raised in Jersey City to the late Charles and Doris Terrace. In 1972 she moved with her family to Rutherford and was a resident there for the rest of her life. She was married to Salvatore for 64 years. Charlotte was an Office Manager for IMA Management in Clifton for over 30 years. She was a member of the Rutherford Taxpayers Association. She enjoyed attending Rutherford's Annual House tours and was passionate about real estate. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren. She gently touched every life she encountered and will be dearly missed. Charlotte is predeceased by her son Frank and grandson Anthony; her siblings Robert Terrace, Francis Wright, Laura Koch and Dorothy Lafrato. She will be deeply missed by her husband Sal, her sister JoAnne Kelly, her son Charles, daughters Lynn Stanton & husband Tim, Laura Raith & husband Vincent; grandchildren Alicia, Timothy, Jr. (TJ), Julia-Francoise (Julia) and Emily.

Family and friends will be received Saturday March 23rd from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A Prayer Service will begin at 10:15am at Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford, NJ. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers a Memorial contribution to a would be appreciated.

Please visit calhounmania.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now