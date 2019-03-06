Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Moritz Funeral Home
Closter, NJ
Closter - Charlotte Hansen (née Moreis), 93, of Closter, passed away on March 2, 2019. She was predeceased by her first husband, John Luther Weber and by second husband, Robert Boysen Hansen. Also her sisters the late Johanna, Martha and Theresa. She is survived by a nephew, John Brainard and his wife, Marie. Also survived by step-son Henry R. Hansen and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Charlotte was born in North Bergen in Hudson County where her late parents, Hans and Martha Moreis, owned a bakery. She worked for many years at National Bank in Hudson County and retired upon her marriage to Robert. She was a past president of the Women's Club of Englewood, the Women's Club of Harrington Park and the Demarest Garden Club. She was an Elder and served on the Consistory of the Reformed Church of Closter and chaired committees on worship and missions. Funeral service will be held Monday, March 11th, 11am at the Moritz Funeral Home in Closter. Friends may call Sunday, March 10th, 2-4 and 7-9pm. Donations may be made to Women's Club of Englewood Philanthropy Fund.
