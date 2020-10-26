Boelsche, Charlotte Hazel (nee McElroy) 88 of Moonachie on 10/24/2020.
Beloved wife of the late Fred (2011). Loving mother to Robert (Melissa) Boelsche of Cape May, Beverly Spoer and Bill Connelly of North, SC, Karen Boelsche of Moonachie and Arleen (Michael) Gutschmidt of Fredon, NJ. Caring grandmother to Kelly Spoer, Michael (Christina) Spoer, Amy Spoer and Luke Ezzo, Caitlyn Gutschmidt and Hana Boelsche. Great grandmother to Oliver Ezzo and Emma Spoer also many loving nieces and nephews. Before retiring in 1995 Charlotte was a sales associate for Sears in Hackensack. A member and Elder at the First Presbyterian Church in Moonachie and Moonachie Seniors Club. Funeral service Wednesday 12:30pm at Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St Wood-Ridge. Interment George Washington Memorial Park. Vis. Wed. 11am. Donations to First Presbyterian Church of Moonachie or Special Olympics
would be appreciated.