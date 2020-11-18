Charlotte M. Disbrow
Hackensack - Disbrow, Charlotte M., 94, of Hackensack, New Jersey, passed away on November 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Mary K. Disbrow, her sister Mary Elizabeth Aughinbaugh and her nephew Robert C. Aughinbaugh. She is survived by her nephew John Aughinbaugh and his wife Andrea, and her great-nieces Emma and Zoe Aughinbaugh. Born on March 27,1926, she was valued during her career for her bookkeeping skills. She was a parishioner of Queen of Peace Church and a member of the Rosary Society. She enjoyed the Giants, travel , family and friends and her church. We say goodbye, confident in the belief that a better world awaits her. Visiting at Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave., Maywood on Friday, November 20 from 9AM until leaving for a 10AM Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Visit Trinka-Faustini.com
for online condolences.