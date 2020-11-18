1/
Charlotte M. Disbrow
1926 - 2020
Charlotte M. Disbrow

Hackensack - Disbrow, Charlotte M., 94, of Hackensack, New Jersey, passed away on November 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Mary K. Disbrow, her sister Mary Elizabeth Aughinbaugh and her nephew Robert C. Aughinbaugh. She is survived by her nephew John Aughinbaugh and his wife Andrea, and her great-nieces Emma and Zoe Aughinbaugh. Born on March 27,1926, she was valued during her career for her bookkeeping skills. She was a parishioner of Queen of Peace Church and a member of the Rosary Society. She enjoyed the Giants, travel , family and friends and her church. We say goodbye, confident in the belief that a better world awaits her. Visiting at Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave., Maywood on Friday, November 20 from 9AM until leaving for a 10AM Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Visit Trinka-Faustini.com for online condolences.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
09:00 AM
Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
NOV
20
Burial
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
201-487-3050
