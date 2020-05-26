Charlotte O'Connor
Little Falls - CHARLOTTE (nee Schreib) O'CONNOR, 89. Predeceased by her husband, Joseph O'Connor, Sr.; survived by her five children, Charlotte Hebert, Joseph, James, Donald and Nancy O'Connor, brother, George Schreib; 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. Visit www.bizubparker.com for more info.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.