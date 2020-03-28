Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus and Century Roads
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Midland Park - Charlotte Spencer, age 91, of Midland Park, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Charlotte was born in Midland Park where she was a lifelong resident. Charlotte was a member of the Faith Reformed Church. She was active in the VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries, served as the Mayor's representative on the Library Board, and volunteered as a reader to residents at the Christian Health Care Center. Surviving are her children, Sharon Spencer-Hampton, Patricia Reinhardt, Laurie Spencer, Vicki Campbell, John Spencer and Timothy Spencer. Charlotte was a loving grandmother to five granddaughters, Amy, Kristen, Melissa, Alexandra, and Adele; a great grandson, Jesse, and six great-granddaughters, Caroline, Shawna, Kayla, Ashley, Abigail, and Gianna. She was pre-deceased by her husband Norris C. Spencer in 1999 and her son N. Jay Spencer in 2006. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 1:00 PM at the George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus and Century Roads, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation at pkdcure.org.

Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff.
