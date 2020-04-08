|
Charlotte Tedeschi
North Haledon - Tedeschi, Charlotte (Nee Heusser), 96 of North Haledon passed away on April 4, 2020. Charlotte was the beloved wife of the late Michael Tedeschi. Devoted mother to the late Barbara Ann Tedeshi. Former member of the North Haledon Presbyterian Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. She also was a member of the North Haledon Golden Age Club. Before retiring she was an Electrical Engineer at Mosler Electronic Systems of Wayne, NJ where she designed security systems. She also worked and designed schematics for space capsules. She worked at Wrights Aero Nautical earlier in her career.
Dear Aunt to Carol Melone, Gloria Weeder, Linda Biscardi, Peter Gado, Gerald Gado, John Heusser and the late Johnny Gado. Also survived by many great nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to the Wayne Animal Shelter, 201 Pompton Plains Cross Road, Wayne, NJ 07470.
A celebration of Charlotte's life will be held at a later date.
For further information on services and to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences, contact the funeral home 201-891-4770 or visit www.vpmemorial.com.